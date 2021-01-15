Farmer’s Market Spends Winter in Mamaroneck

If you miss the fresh food, the unique regional vendors and strolling the summer farmers markets, Down to Earth has moved to Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck for the winter, Saturdays 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

According to organizers, “The winter farmers market means going home with shopping bags full of the ingredients for winter soups, stews and roasts, with cookies and warm drinks, cocktail spirits and olives. And it may mean planning ahead for the best possible shopping experience – if inclement weather is expected, check our website or Facebook page for updates and consider ordering ahead using the WhatsGood app or website so that your purchases are ready and waiting at the vendor stalls.”

Please wear a mask, leave 6 feet of space between yourself and others, and you will want to take socializing outside the market area. There will be no food sampling, just enjoy it at home.