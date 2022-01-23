Sunday, January 23, 2022
30.9 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsFamily Home Destroyed by Fire, GoFundMe Page Available
FeaturedNew RochelleNewsTrending

Family Home Destroyed by Fire, GoFundMe Page Available

By theLoop
61
0
Home on Mountain Ave., New Rochelle
On the early morning of January 12th, the Okay family lost their family home of almost 15 years on Mountain Avenue in New Rochelle to a 3-alarm fire.
Thankfully all the family members escaped without injury. Unfortunately they lost their beloved cat, Rickey. Between the fire, smoke and water damage, the house is uninhabitable and unsalvageable. Please help us start their rebuilding process by donating anything you can give.
The Okays have been longtime residents of Westchester County. Both Matthew and Daniel Okay graduated from Mamaroneck high school. Carolyn Okay has always welcomed friends and family into her home whether it be for a quick talk or a home cooked meal. Carolyn  donated to, and given back to her community and now it’s time to give back to her and her family.

 

theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleHistoric Murals at Mamaroneck High School to be Destroyed

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Family Home Destroyed by Fire, GoFundMe Page Available

theLoop - 0