Family Home Destroyed by Fire, GoFundMe Page Available

On the early morning of January 12th, the Okay family lost their family home of almost 15 years on Mountain Avenue in New Rochelle to a 3-alarm fire.

Thankfully all the family members escaped without injury. Unfortunately they lost their beloved cat, Rickey. Between the fire, smoke and water damage, the house is uninhabitable and unsalvageable. Please help us start their rebuilding process by donating anything you can give.

The Okays have been longtime residents of Westchester County. Both Matthew and Daniel Okay graduated from Mamaroneck high school. Carolyn Okay has always welcomed friends and family into her home whether it be for a quick talk or a home cooked meal. Carolyn donated to, and given back to her community and now it’s time to give back to her and her family.