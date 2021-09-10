Fall for Kids at Sheldrake Nature Center in Larchmont

Outdoors is the best place to be this fall at Sheldrake Nature Center. Fall programs for your family and custom-designed activities for your pod or group are now open for registration. Here’s a line-up of new weekly activities:

Forest Friends for ages 3-5— 60-minute classes mornings and afternoons — choose your days/timeson Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kids explore trails on the 60-acre conservancy, roll logs, sneak up on frogs, observe the changing leaves, and more. For Mondays 1 PM register here. For Tuesdays 10 AM register here. For Tuesdays 1 PM register here. For Tuesdays after school at 3:30 register here. For Wednesdays 10 AM register here. For Fridays 1 PM register here.

Young Explorers for ages 3-5— starts Wed. or Thurs. Sept 29 or 30. 90-minute classes include nature hikes as well as crafts and other activities. For Wednesdays register here. For Thursdays register here.

Nature Detectives for grades K-2-– Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays weekly adventures after school. Starts September 27, 29 or 30. Register here. For Wed. register here. For Thursdays register here.

Toddler Time in Nature for ages 18 – 36 months with an adult caregiver— age-appropriate activities. Starts Thursday 9/23. Register here.

Weekly Pod Programs — custom-designed weekly programs for your group that cater to your schedule. Just fill out a “custom programming request form.”

Sheldrake Nature Center is located at 685 Weaver St., Larchmont, NY 10538 Tel. 914-834-1443, https://www.sheldrakecenter.org