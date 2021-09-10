Friday, September 10, 2021
Fall for Kids at Sheldrake Nature Center in Larchmont

By Joyce Newman
Outdoors is the best place to be this fall at Sheldrake Nature Center. Fall programs for your family and custom-designed activities for your pod or group are now open for registration. Here’s a line-up of new weekly activities:

Forest  Friends for ages 3-5— 60-minute classes mornings and afternoons — choose your days/timeson Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kids explore trails on the 60-acre conservancy, roll logs, sneak up on frogs, observe the changing leaves, and more. For Mondays 1 PM register here.  For Tuesdays 10 AM register here. For Tuesdays 1 PM register here. For Tuesdays after school at 3:30 register here. For Wednesdays 10 AM register here.  For Fridays 1 PM register here.

Young Explorers for ages 3-5— starts Wed. or Thurs. Sept 29 or 30. 90-minute classes include nature hikes as well as crafts and other activities. For Wednesdays register here. For Thursdays register here.

Nature Detectives for grades K-2-– Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays weekly adventures after school. Starts September 27, 29 or 30. Register here.  For Wed. register here. For Thursdays register here.

Toddler Time in Nature for ages 18 – 36 months with an adult caregiver— age-appropriate activities. Starts Thursday 9/23. Register here.

Weekly Pod Programs — custom-designed weekly programs for your group that cater to your schedule.  Just fill out a “custom programming request form.”

Sheldrake Nature Center is located at 685 Weaver St., Larchmont, NY 10538   Tel. 914-834-1443, https://www.sheldrakecenter.org

 

 

 

