Thursday, January 7, 2021
33.7 F
Larchmont
Exodus to Larchmont Hard for Many, Says Report

By theLoop
An interesting story in the Financial Times reports on the shock of moving to Larchmont from New York City during the recent exodus:

“Here, the only person I interact with in person all day is my wife. It’s challenging for me,” says the 36-year-old venture capitalist, who works from his new home in Larchmont, a village in Westchester County, a 40-minute train ride from New York’s Grand Central Station. “The energy of [Manhattan], the randomness you get from nearly two million people: on every block unexpected interactions, different people from different walks of life. I thrive off that kind of energy. I very much miss that.”

More here 

Archive
Archive
3 days ago

There’s an archived link that bypasses the FT paywall here:

https://archive.is/1Ifw8

theLoop
theLoop
3 days ago
Reply to  Archive

Thank you, we will post that!

