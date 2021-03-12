Friday, March 12, 2021
Empty Nesters Can Soon Live on SUNY Purchase Campus

By Debra Quintana
Rendering of Broadview Senior Living, SUNY Purchase College

Often the biggest challenge facing empty nesters looking to move isn’t about whether to sell the house but rather answering the question, “Where do we move?”

An intriguing new option may be: back on a college campus.

Broadview, The Senior Living Project, breaks ground this summer on the campus of SUNY Purchase College, a liberal arts college just 13 miles north of Larchmont in central Westchester County.

But as an upscale premier community development, the villa homes and luxurious apartments promise to offer a setting that is a far cry from a return to dorm life.

The developers say residents will have the opportunity to take Purchase College classes, attend lectures, as well as attend special events and concerts at the Neuberger Museum of Art and The Performing Arts Center for little or no additional cost.

Such a development built directly on campus grounds is, because of the immediate proximity, a major step beyond other senior living areas with university-linked options. The Learning Commons, as it’s called, is designed to be an intergenerational education hub right in the heart of the the campus. The hope it that it will serve as a creative mentoring space for SUNY students and their senior citizen neighbors featuring performance and exhibition areas, a multimedia lab, studios for art and movement and a cafe. It’s meant to be a bridge between generations. Broadview also promises the kind of amenities you’d expect from an exclusive “seniors-only” development including swimming pool, fitness center, on-site health center, dining venues, spa and even a movie theatre.

As part of a culturally progressive retirement enclave, Broadview has even received a “platinum credential” from SAGE, a national organization that provides advocacy and services for LGBT senior citizens.

The 220 independent living residences are scheduled to begin opening to residents 62 and older in late 2022, adding one more option for affluent empty nesters, and some who remember their college years fondly.

For a virtual tour visit the website at:

Broadview Senior Living

 

