Effort Launches to Promote New Rochelle Businesses

A website built around an effort to help New Rochelle businesses is launching Thursday by a group called New Rochelle United for Business.

Co-founder Brad Brown writes www.newrochelleunited.org. is “making it easy for the public to purchase and donate gift cards, donate to local initiatives, and leave online reviews.

Each business listing features an inspirational quote and opens to a page where users can buy gift cards and then write online reviews by clicking on the social media links listed, raising the business profile across multiple platforms and helping them attract new customers. Gift cards can also be donated to others, helping businesses and neighbors at the same time. Using the site, donations can be made directly to these business and their local community efforts, too.

Additional businesses are encouraged to join. Services are free of charge to the participating businesses. The group is working with the Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement District and the City of New Rochelle.