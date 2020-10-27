Early Voting in Westchester: Here’s How

Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. All registered voters can vote in any Westchester early voting location.

Early Voting Information

Early Voting will be held at the Town Center and at the other locations below on the following times below.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.

Some local sites for early voting are:

Mamaroneck Town Center at 740 West Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck

New Rochelle City Hall Annex at 90 Beaufort Place in New Rochelle

Westchester County Board of Election at 25 Quarropas Street in White Plains

Veterans Memorial Building at 210 Halstead Ave in Harrison

Other locations for Early Voting can be found HERE

Voting by Absentee Ballot

For information on how to request and submit an absentee ballot click HERE

Important: You can still vote in person if you request an Absentee Ballot!

Even if you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you may still go to the polls and vote in person. The Election Law recognizes that plans change. The Board of Elections is required to check the poll book before canvassing any absentee ballot. If the voter comes to the poll site, on Election Day or during early voting and votes in person, the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted.

Election Day Voting

rd you may vote ONLY at your regular election polling place (school, church, village center, etc). Click rd voting location , which will also tell you if you’re registered and what election district you live in. For Election Day voting on November 3you may vote ONLY at your regular election polling place (school, church, village center, etc). Click HERE to confirm your November 3voting location , which will also tell you if you’re registered and what election district you live in.

photo: Jessica Gottesman