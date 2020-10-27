Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Larchmont
Early Voting in Westchester: Here's How
Early Voting in Westchester: Here’s How

By Loop Contributor
Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. All registered voters can vote in any Westchester early voting location.

Early Voting Information 

Early Voting will be held at the Town Center and at the other locations below on the following times below.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.

Some local sites for early voting are:
  • Mamaroneck Town Center at 740 West Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck
  • New Rochelle City Hall Annex at 90 Beaufort Place in New Rochelle
  • Westchester County Board of Election at 25 Quarropas Street in White Plains
  • Veterans Memorial Building at 210 Halstead Ave in Harrison
Other locations for Early Voting can be found HERE.
Voting by Absentee Ballot
For information on how to request and submit an absentee ballot click HERE.
Important: You can still vote in person if you request an Absentee Ballot!
Even if you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you may still go to the polls and vote in person. The Election Law recognizes that plans change. The Board of Elections is required to check the poll book before canvassing any absentee ballot. If the voter comes to the poll site, on Election Day or during early voting and votes in person, the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted.
Election Day Voting
For Election Day voting on November 3rd you may vote ONLY at your regular election polling place (school, church, village center, etc). Click HERE to confirm your November 3rd voting location , which will also tell you if you’re registered and what election district you live in.

photo: Jessica Gottesman

