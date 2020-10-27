Early Voting in Westchester: Here’s How

Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.
Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. All registered voters can vote in any Westchester early voting location.
Early Voting Information
Early Voting will be held at the Town Center and at the other locations below on the following times below.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m.
- Mamaroneck Town Center at 740 West Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex at 90 Beaufort Place in New Rochelle
- Westchester County Board of Election at 25 Quarropas Street in White Plains
- Veterans Memorial Building at 210 Halstead Ave in Harrison
photo: Jessica Gottesman