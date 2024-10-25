Monday, November 4, 2024
44.3 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsEarly Voting - Hours and Locations
Coming UpFeaturedNewsTrendingWestchester County

Early Voting – Hours and Locations

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 2
Post Views: 401

Early voting starts tomorrow at Mamaroneck Town Center and at all locations listed below.

Early voting before Election Day assures that your vote is counted without you having to  long lines and schedule conflicts. It also shortcuts many day-of voter suppression tactics, and gives you more time to address any issues that may arise with your ballot.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Monday, October 28, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Friday, November 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And don’t forget to turn your ballot over to Vote on Prop 1.

Prop 1 will enshrine rights that we have by law — like abortion rights and LGBTQ rights — into the NY State Constitution. For more info: https://www.nyequalrights.org/

 

LOCATION STREET ADDRESS  CITY
Croton Municipal Building 1 Van Wyck Street Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
Eastchester Public Library 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY 10709
Greenburgh Town Hall 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607
Hastings on Hudson Public Library 7 Maple Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706
St. Gregory The Great Church 215 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
Mamaroneck Town Center 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Mt. Kisco Public Library 100 E. Main Street Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
Mt. Pleasant Community Center 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595
Joseph G. Caputo Community Center 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562
Pound Ridge Town House 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Rye Brook Firehouse 940 King Street Rye Brook, NY 10573
Somers Town House 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589
Jefferson Village Annex 3500 Hill Boulevard Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Yorktown Cultural Center 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Doles Center 250 S. 6th Avenue Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
Mt. Vernon City Hall 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
New Rochelle City Hall Annex 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801
New Rochelle United Methodist Church 1200 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10804
Peekskill Nutrition Center 
Neighborhood Center		 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566
Peekskill Lincoln Depot Visitor Center 10 S. Water Street Peekskill, NY 10566
Rye City-Resurrection-Early Childhood Education Center 88 Milton Road Rye, NY 10580
Westchester County Board of Elections 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601
Grinton I. Will Library 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10710
Nodine Hill Community Center 140 Fillmore Street Yonkers, NY 10701
Yonkers Riverfront Library One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701

For more information, visit citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/ or contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Doug Millar
Doug Millar
October 25, 2024 1:04 PM

What “…many day-of voter suppression tactics” and by whom? Really?

-1
Reply
theLoop
Author
theLoop
October 25, 2024 1:08 PM
Reply to  Doug Millar

well documented in the news.

2
Reply
Previous article
2024 Halloween Happenings in Sleepy Hollow Area
Next article
Today’s Photo: Sunset over Larchmont Train Station

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x