Early Voting – Hours and Locations

Early voting starts tomorrow at Mamaroneck Town Center and at all locations listed below.
Early voting before Election Day assures that your vote is counted without you having to long lines and schedule conflicts. It also shortcuts many day-of voter suppression tactics, and gives you more time to address any issues that may arise with your ballot.
Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Monday, October 28, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Friday, November 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
And don’t forget to turn your ballot over to Vote on Prop 1.
Prop 1 will enshrine rights that we have by law — like abortion rights and LGBTQ rights — into the NY State Constitution. For more info: https://www.nyequalrights.org/
|LOCATION
|STREET ADDRESS
|CITY
|Croton Municipal Building
|1 Van Wyck Street
|Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
|Eastchester Public Library
|11 Oakridge Place
|Eastchester, NY 10709
|Greenburgh Town Hall
|177 Hillside Avenue
|White Plains, NY 10607
|Hastings on Hudson Public Library
|7 Maple Avenue
|Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706
|St. Gregory The Great Church
|215 Halstead Avenue
|Harrison, NY 10528
|Mamaroneck Town Center
|740 W. Boston Post Road
|Mamaroneck, NY 10543
|Mt. Kisco Public Library
|100 E. Main Street
|Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
|Mt. Pleasant Community Center
|125 Lozza Drive
|Valhalla, NY 10595
|Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
|95 Broadway
|Ossining, NY 10562
|Pound Ridge Town House
|179 Westchester Avenue
|Pound Ridge, NY 10576
|Rye Brook Firehouse
|940 King Street
|Rye Brook, NY 10573
|Somers Town House
|335 Route 202
|Somers, NY 10589
|Jefferson Village Annex
|3500 Hill Boulevard
|Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
|Yorktown Cultural Center
|1974 Commerce Street
|Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
|Doles Center
|250 S. 6th Avenue
|Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
|Mt. Vernon City Hall
|1 Roosevelt Square
|Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
|New Rochelle City Hall Annex
|90 Beaufort Place
|New Rochelle, NY 10801
|New Rochelle United Methodist Church
|1200 North Avenue
|New Rochelle, NY 10804
|Peekskill Nutrition Center
Neighborhood Center
|4 Nelson Avenue
|Peekskill, NY 10566
|Peekskill Lincoln Depot Visitor Center
|10 S. Water Street
|Peekskill, NY 10566
|Rye City-Resurrection-Early Childhood Education Center
|88 Milton Road
|Rye, NY 10580
|Westchester County Board of Elections
|25 Quarropas Street
|White Plains, NY 10601
|Grinton I. Will Library
|1500 Central Park Avenue
|Yonkers, NY 10710
|Nodine Hill Community Center
|140 Fillmore Street
|Yonkers, NY 10701
|Yonkers Riverfront Library
|One Larkin Center
|Yonkers, NY 10701
For more information, visit citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/ or contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700.
