Early Voting – Hours and Locations

Early voting starts tomorrow at Mamaroneck Town Center and at all locations listed below.

Early voting before Election Day assures that your vote is counted without you having to long lines and schedule conflicts. It also shortcuts many day-of voter suppression tactics, and gives you more time to address any issues that may arise with your ballot.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And don’t forget to turn your ballot over to Vote on Prop 1.

Prop 1 will enshrine rights that we have by law — like abortion rights and LGBTQ rights — into the NY State Constitution. For more info: https://www.nyequalrights.org/

LOCATION STREET ADDRESS CITY Croton Municipal Building 1 Van Wyck Street Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520 Eastchester Public Library 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY 10709 Greenburgh Town Hall 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607 Hastings on Hudson Public Library 7 Maple Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 St. Gregory The Great Church 215 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528 Mamaroneck Town Center 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Mt. Kisco Public Library 100 E. Main Street Mt. Kisco, NY 10549 Mt. Pleasant Community Center 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595 Joseph G. Caputo Community Center 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562 Pound Ridge Town House 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576 Rye Brook Firehouse 940 King Street Rye Brook, NY 10573 Somers Town House 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589 Jefferson Village Annex 3500 Hill Boulevard Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Yorktown Cultural Center 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Doles Center 250 S. 6th Avenue Mt. Vernon, NY 10550 Mt. Vernon City Hall 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550 New Rochelle City Hall Annex 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801 New Rochelle United Methodist Church 1200 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10804 Peekskill Nutrition Center 

Neighborhood Center 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566 Peekskill Lincoln Depot Visitor Center 10 S. Water Street Peekskill, NY 10566 Rye City-Resurrection-Early Childhood Education Center 88 Milton Road Rye, NY 10580 Westchester County Board of Elections 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601 Grinton I. Will Library 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10710 Nodine Hill Community Center 140 Fillmore Street Yonkers, NY 10701 Yonkers Riverfront Library One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701

For more information, visit citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/ or contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700.