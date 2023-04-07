Saturday, April 8, 2023
Driver in Double Fatal 2021 Mamaroneck Crash Sentenced

A Pelham woman was sentenced to one to three years in prison for driving drunk and causing the 2021 crash in Mamaroneck that killed two passengers.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah, at 2:37 am on April 11, 2021, Bethzy Higueros, 23, was driving over 80 miles per hour on Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck with two passengers  when she drove through a red light and crashed into a utility pole, shearing off both passenger side doors. The car caught fire after the collision. The defendant, who was 21 at time of the incident, had a blood alcohol content of .17 and an expired driver’s permit.

New Rochelle resident Veronica Diaz Ayala, 20, died at the scene, and Itzel Oliveros, 19, also of New Rochelle, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she died on June 6, 2021.

The Town of Mamaroneck Police Department arrested the defendant on December 9, 2021. The defendant pleaded guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, a felony, and Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

DA Rocah said: “The defendant’s decision to drive while intoxicated caused the tragic death of two young victims who were friends of the defendant. We thank the families of the victims for working with our Office during a very difficult time.”

 

 

Robert Herbst
Robert Herbst
April 8, 2023 9:47 AM

She killed two people and by driving so fast endangered others. With time off for good behavior on 1 to 3, basically there will be no consequences. Why do we even bother to have prosecutors and judges if they are going to agree to that on such a strong case (she tested more than twice the legal limit with an expired permit next to a burning wreck with two bodies)? Why did Rocah make a speech? Her lawyer should have gotten a medal.

Theresa Kernisan
Theresa Kernisan
April 7, 2023 1:17 PM

She killed 2 people and gets only 1-3 years

