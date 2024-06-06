Donate Supplies to Humane Society at Larchmont Farmers Market

Thanks to a partnership with the Down to Earth Markets’ Larchmont Farmers Market, animals at the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle are getting food, blankets, toys and other essentials they need while awaiting adoption.

Every second Saturday of the month, between 8:30am-1:00pm donors can drop off canned food, unopened bags of kibble, cat litter, treats, toys, towels and other supplies that the shelter needs to help pets until they can find their forever homes. They can also learn about cats and dogs who are available for adoption or about volunteer opportunities.

“We are so grateful to the Down to Earth Markets’ Larchmont Farmers Market for allowing us space at the market to collect donations, but more importantly to spread our message about the work we do rescuing homeless animals found in our communities. Every bag of food, every blanket or bed that is donated allows us to use funds for surgeries, treatment, medications and training to ready these animals for adoption. Also, many thanks to Larchmont residents for their donations,” said HSW Executive Director Lee Anne Veley.

Down to Earth Markets Managing Director Dacotah Rousseau said as part of its mission to use business as a force for good, Down to Earth Markets has provided community table space and online promotion to Westchester Humane Society and its shelter pets since 2023. One of their nine New York metro-area farmers markets, the Larchmont Farmers Market brings small, regionally based farms, local food makers and crafters to the heart of Larchmont Village at the Metro-North station off Chatsworth Avenue every Saturday year-round.

“We’re not surprised, but still really pleased, that the Larchmont community has stepped up to support the Humane Society of Westchester with donations of pet food, newspapers, towels, and even volunteer hours during their monthly visits to the Larchmont Farmers Market. Down to Earth Markets sees farmers markets as a gathering point for good food, but also conversations with neighbors and connections to the things that bring a community together, like the good work being done by the Humane Society of Westchester,” said Rousseau.

HSW will be at the farmer’s market again on June 8 from 8:30am-1:00pm. The HSW Wish List: https://a.co/7N86NKU

The Humane Society of Westchester, founded in 1911 as the New Rochelle Humane Society, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the human/animal bond through the compassionate care and treatment of animals throughout the communities we serve in Westchester County and beyond. To that end, our goal is to create a living environment that is not just a shelter, but a transitional home for stray, lost, abandoned, injured, and abused animals, until they can ultimately be placed in loving permanent homes.

We service 19 communities in Westchester County including Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Harrison, Hartsdale, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Town of Mamaroneck, Village of Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor, Port Chester, Rye Brook, City of Rye and Tarrytown.

Down to Earth Markets

Since 1991, Down to Earth Markets has been connecting cooks and eaters to New York’s local food producers by bringing the region’s farmers and food makers together at community-based farmers markets. They are a mission-driven “best for the world” B Corp focused on the people and small businesses building a strong and sustainable local food system.