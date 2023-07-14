Does Mamaroneck Trustee Owe Back Rent?

A recent article and postings on social media point to a default judgement for $23,948 in back rent entered for Mamaroneck Trustee Emmanuel Rawlings.

An article in The Mamaroneck Observer states, “A court document filed by the landlord shows that partial November 2021 rent and full monthly rent from December 2021 through January 2023 hadn’t been paid” on a Mamaroneck apartment in a local Washingtonville Housing Alliance building, where he is listed on the lease.

The Alliance is a non-profit provider of housing for low and medium income residents.

But Rawlings says only his mother now lives in the apartment. “…when I became a full-time employee, my annual salary pushed our combined income level just over the affordable housing threshold. As a result, due to being well employed, my financial stability actually separated me from living with my mother.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rawlings has worked full time as Business Manager for the STEM Alliance since 2017.

Rawlings writes, the real issue is affordable housing. “How is it that we are comfortable living in a community where the local hourly workers, such as my mother, cannot survive from paycheck to paycheck….There’s nothing shameful or embarrassing about the condition of not being able to pay one’s rent… we do not have sufficient affordable housing…and it is no surprise at all that so many people like my mom are just one crisis shy of being evicted.”

Village Trustee Lou Young, who ran on a Democratic slate with Rawlings, and who, with Young and a third Trustee, Leilani Yizar-Reid, prevailed in New York Supreme Court in an attempt to remove them from the ballot, says “this is all just politics as usual.”

The Observer is run by a former Mayor and several Democratic District leaders, including Cindy Goldstein, who penned the article. Another staffer, Sharon Torres, is challenging the Mayor in a third party run.

The Observer writes that a warrant of eviction dated July 5 still included Rawlings’ name, even though Rawlings says he is no longer a tenant there.