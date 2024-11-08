Does Chicken Soup Really Work?

Sponsored content from White Plains Hospital

by Elizabeth DeRobertis, Registered Dietitian

“Soup is good food” was Campbell’s motto for much of the 1970s and ‘80s. (Not only has that ad campaign long ended, the company recently announced plans to drop “soup” from its name after 155 years.) But does soup actually have health benefits? Following are some straight answers to some frequently asked soupy questions.

1. Does soup really have healing properties?

Yes, chicken soup in particular does have some scientifically supported benefits, especially when you’re sick. According to research, chicken soup has been shown to slow the movement of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell), potentially reducing inflammation and alleviating symptoms of upper respiratory infections such as congestion.

2. Do cooked vegetables in soup retain their nutritional value?

While cooking can reduce certain vitamins like Vitamin C, many nutrients such as fiber and minerals (potassium, calcium, magnesium) remain intact. Some nutrients, like lycopene (found in tomatoes) and beta-carotene (found in carrots) become more readily absorbed after cooking.

3. Quinoa is frequently used as a substitute for barley in soups. Which is better for you?

Quinoa is higher in protein and contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. Quinoa also has a lower glycemic index compared to barley, which can be a better choice for those managing blood sugar levels. On the other hand, barley is higher in dietary fiber, which is beneficial for digestive health

4. Besides starting with a low-sodium broth, what else can you do to make homemade soup healthier?

To reduce fat and calorie content in soups, you can swap out cream for unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, or Greek yogurt. Studies show that these alternatives offer similar textures while significantly lowering fat content.

Additional suggestions:

Add legumes like beans or lentils to boost protein and fiber, making the soup more filling and nutritious

Use lean proteins by opting for skinless chicken, turkey, or tofu instead of higher-fat meats like sausage or fatty cuts of beef

Increase vegetable content to boost nutrient density by adding more veggies like spinach, kale, zucchini, and carrots

Use spices and herbs for flavor and to reduce reliance on salt by using fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro) and spices (turmeric, cumin, chili flakes) to enhance the flavor profile

Go with whole grains or brown rice in place of refined grains

You can follow the above recommendations as well when it comes to heartier fare like chili and stew.

5. What kinds of soups do you like/recommend?

I tend to enjoy soups that are nourishing and packed with flavor. One of my favorites is lentil soup because it’s hearty, rich in plant-based protein, and loaded with fiber. The combination of lentils, vegetables, and spices makes it comforting while still being light and healthy. It’s also versatile; you can add whatever vegetables you have on hand, and it’s easy to customize the spice level.

Another favorite is butternut squash soup for its creamy (non-dairy) texture, high Vitamin A content, and mildly sweet flavor.

Each of these suggestions is backed by research showing how small changes to soup ingredients can boost its overall health benefits.

For other ideas, I recommend the following sites:

https://www.eatingwell.com/gallery/8024847/winter-soups-to-make-forever/

https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/g660/healthy-soups-myplate/

https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g22566576/slow-cooker-soup-recipes/

If you are still in doubt, contact a professional dietician.

Elizabeth DeRobertis is a Registered Dietitian with the Scarsdale Medical Group. To make an appointment, call 914-723-8100.

