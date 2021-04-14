‘Disc Golf’ at Saxon Woods ? Fact vs.”Conspiracy Campaign”

Saxon Woods Park

It hinted of a conspiracy “whisper campaign,” of unethical behavior by some County leaders, and a fallacious plan to “clear and bulldoze” half of the trees in Saxon Woods Park to create a disc golf course. And the misinformation campaign has drawn the anger of Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The rumors ignited a fury of lengthy threads posted on social media and emails expressing fears that that the disc golf would attract “wealthy out-of-towners.”

“It is not hard to envision luxury cars from SoHo and ubers from Brooklyn Heights streaming into the parking lot,” writes one breathless resident.

Latimer lashed out in response to an anonymous flyer that caused the uproar. “Much of the flyer’s assertions are untrue…,” says Latimer, citing that no design plan has been presented or approved and that “any plan adopted will NOT include the removal of healthy trees.”

Disc golf is a recreational sport that, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association, is played much like golf but “instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc or Frisbee®” which is tossed across the playing area to a “hole” which is usually an elevated metal basket. “Existing disc golf courses are in use at FDR State Park in Yorktown and Leonard Park in Mt. Kisco,” Latimer says.

The Westchester County Executive explains that $40,000 was allocated in 2020 towards a disc golf project, upon demand from Westchester residents, including a group known as WeDGE (Westchester Disc Golf Enthusiasts). Catherine Parker, the Westchester County Legislator who serves as liaison to the County Parks Board, says the money was added to explore the possibility of a disc golf course in hopes of attracting new users to the parks. Parker says while she was aware of the plan to explore creating a space for this growing activity, she did not know anything about plans for Saxon Woods until last weekend’s flood of calls and emails from local residents.

“It sounds like the concern with Saxon Woods, since there is not even a plan, is premature at best,” says Parker.

Says Latimer, “It is greatly frustrating to me to have to chase a false rumor all over the internet, when a simple inquiry to our office would have cleared up the matter properly.”

Saxon Woods Park, located along Mamaroneck Ave and the Hutchinson River Parkway in White Plains and Scarsdale, includes 700 acres of property with an 18 hole golf course, miniature golf course, hiking and horseback riding trails.

While the Saxon Woods site is not on the agenda, Parker plans to raise questions about it at the County Parks Board meeting, Thursday, April 15, 4:00pm. The public is invited to view the meeting. Westchester Parks Board Meetings

Click here to read the full response from George Latimer, Westchester County Executive