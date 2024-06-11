Democratic Primary June 25; Register by June 15

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 is the Democratic Primary Election for Congressional District (CD) 16, an important and hotly contested race between Incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

There will also be State, County and Local Democratic Primary Elections for Assembly District 92 and for Westchester District Attorney. In addition, there is a Working Families Party Primary in CD 17, and a number of Party Position Primaries on the Conservative and Democratic lines.

Only registered voters enrolled in the parties listed for the Primary can vote early. Early voting information.

An application to change one’s party enrollment for any primary election in 2024 must have been received by the Board of Elections no later than February 14, 2024.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To see the full list of primary election candidates, click here.

Mail-in Voter Registration