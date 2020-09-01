CVS Pharmacy Re-Opens After 2018 Fire

Note: CVS Corporate gave us the wrong information. The store is NOT 24 hours anymore.

The CVS Pharmacy in Larchmont that was gutted in a fire that began in the Excelsior Dry Cleaning store next door in 2018, has re-opened at the same location, 1310 Boston Post Rd. in the Ferndale Shopping Center.

According to the company, the location “includes a greater assortment of healthier foods, expanded customer-driven personalization, convenient access to trends and coveted brands, and free pharmacy delivery.”

Store Hours 7 am – 10 pm