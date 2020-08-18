Covid: Westchester by the Numbers

Thursday, August 20, 2020
67.1 F
Larchmont
By theLoop
As of August 18, 2020. The number denotes active COVID-19 cases, the number (in parentheses) denotes total COVID-19 cases.

Past dates below back to April 4, when the County began releasing maps.

As of July 30, 2020. The number denotes active COVID-19 cases, the number (in parentheses) denotes total COVID-19 cases. Past dates below.

 

As of July 17, 2020; Compare to April 30, below.

 

April 30, 2020:

 

Potosi
Potosi
20 days ago

We’ve all made terrific sacrifices to get the levels down to where they are, but we need to remain vigilant to stay safe. There are still hundreds of cases in the county. And the virus spreads as easily now as before. Remember, 1 man in New Rochelle unknowingly spread this to his family and friends and around the community. Stay safe. Wash hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. We can defeat the virus with the decisions we make.

