Friday, January 29, 2021
Larchmont
Covid Update: Local Numbers, Some Westchester Restrictions Lifted
Covid Update: Local Numbers, Some Westchester Restrictions Lifted

With test-positivity rates dropping, New York State Wednesday lifted restrictions  in Westchester and Rockland ZIP codes hit hardest by the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced orange warning zones and yellow precautionary zones would cease in most Lower Hudson Valley communities, including parts of New Rochelle and in Port Chester.

Schools: Many school sports will resume, according to County Exec George Latimer: “To be clear, there will be protective protocols in place, and these additional precautions are to protect the athletes. But, I am in favor of providing our children with some normalcy so that they can begin to heal from this horrific pandemic,” he said.

According to the Westchester County Covid-19 dashboard, these are the number of active cases, or people that tested positive in the last 14 days:

66  Larchmont

107  Mamaroneck Town

231  Mamaroneck Village

876  Mount Vernon

927  New Rochelle

123  Rye City

86  Scarsdale

 

