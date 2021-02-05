Covid Update: Local Numbers

Finally, we are seeing numbers going in the right direction.

According to the Westchester County Covid-19 dashboard, these are the number of active cases, or people that tested positive in the last 14 days:

48 Larchmont (down from last week’s 66)

68 Mamaroneck Town (down from last week’s 107)

148 Mamaroneck Village (down from last week’s 231)

730 Mount Vernon (down from last week’s 876)