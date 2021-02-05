Friday, February 5, 2021
Covid Update: Local Numbers

By theLoop
Finally, we are seeing numbers going in the right direction.

According to the Westchester County Covid-19 dashboard, these are the number of active cases, or people that tested positive in the last 14 days:

48  Larchmont   (down from last week’s 66)

68  Mamaroneck Town (down from last week’s 107)

148  Mamaroneck Village (down from last week’s 231)

730  Mount Vernon (down from last week’s 876)

820  New Rochelle (down from last week’s 927)

92  Rye City (down from last week’s 123)

74  Scarsdale (down from last week’s 86)

 

