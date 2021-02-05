Covid Update: Local Numbers

Finally, we are seeing numbers going in the right direction.
According to the Westchester County Covid-19 dashboard, these are the number of active cases, or people that tested positive in the last 14 days:
48 Larchmont (down from last week’s 66)
68 Mamaroneck Town (down from last week’s 107)
148 Mamaroneck Village (down from last week’s 231)
730 Mount Vernon (down from last week’s 876)
820 New Rochelle (down from last week’s 927)
92 Rye City (down from last week’s 123)
74 Scarsdale (down from last week’s 86)