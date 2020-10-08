Covid-19 Effects Neighboring Mamaroneck Area Schools Differently

In two neighboring school districts one district is expanding in person attendance while the other is cutting back.

Mamaroneck UFSD and Rye Neck UFSD face similar Covid pandemic challenges, but differing exposure rates.

Rye Neck Middle School was forced to temporarily close on Wednesday and Daniel Warren Elementary suffered a partial closure after a student in each building was diagnosed with Covid-19.

In a message to parents, Rye Neck Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Ferraro said that “out of an abundance of caution and necessity” Rye Neck Middle School and 1st and 2nd grades at Daniel Warren Elementary have transitioned to full remote learning and will not return to the buildings until Monday, October 19.

“We are hoping that all of our students can return to school as quickly as possible,” said Ferraro.

Kindergarten, 3rd grade, 4th grade and high school students are not impacted and will continue to report in person according to their hybrid schedules.

In the adjacent Mamaroneck School District, beginning on Thursday, the High School is moving from 33% to 50% in person attendance for students.

“Students have demonstrated that they are responsible and wear their masks for the entire time they are in the building,” said Elizabeth Clain, Principal of Mamaroneck High School, in a message to parents.

“The travel patterns we put in place are working and we believe that more students will be able to travel across the building (and outside the building) without overcrowding,” Clain said.

Since the September opening of schools the Mamaroneck school district has reported one confirmed case of Covid-19. That case reported at the High School on September 14, according to a schools spokesperson.

The Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaps said that the Hommocks Middle School intramural sports programs, which had been put on hold in September, will resume in mid October.