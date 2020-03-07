Larchmont/Mamaroneck Coronavirus Updates

Click for latest from the CDC

Update March 7, 12:20 pm: The Mamaroneck School District confirms a parent with children in two of the schools is diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“We have been informed by the NY State Department of Health (DOH) that the diagnosed individual is a parent of children at Chatsworth Ave. School and Mamaroneck High School.

“The parent has not been on school grounds and self-quarantined prior to receiving a lab confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The DOH has indicated that family members were directed to quarantine, pending the parent’s lab results. These family members are not showing any symptoms and will remain under quarantine in accordance with the DOH guidelines until March 17th. The DOH does not test children unless they are showing symptoms.

Update March 7, 11 am: The Village of Larchmont confirms our first local case of the novel Coronavirus. In a statement to the Larchmont Community, Mayor Lorraine Walsh says:

“We have been made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Larchmont resident. The family is quarantined. We have been advised by the County that the NYS Health Department is handling the situation. At this time the NYS Health Department is not providing any further information on this matter. We will keep you informed of any updates we receive.”

“This is a serious matter which deserves our attention, but we should continue to follow the practical advice given by health professionals. Preventative measures are still the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.”

March 6, 8:10 pm The Mamaroneck School system confirms the Coronavirus has officially arrived, but classes will be held on Monday.

In an e-mail Friday evening, the District notified parents, staff and students, “one of our school community members has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus Covid-19.”

The District says it was notified of the positive test results by the New York State Department of Health and that “consistent with DOH’s regulations the family members are quarantined.” The District had previously scheduled a system-wide building disinfection program for this weekend and says it has clearance from DOH to resume normal school operations on Monday morning.

Mamaroneck Schools also recently imposed a new nightly cleaning regimen, ordering all school buildings closed at 6:30 each evening “to continue our heightened level of cleaning measures to keep our school facilities as sanitized and germ-free as possible.”

The new cleaning rules have impacted after-school activities including The Center for Continuing Education evening classes.

Local institutions are reacting in various ways. The Larchmont Library reports it has noticed a drop-off in foot traffic, and has postponed its annual Spelling Bee which had originally been scheduled for March 29th.

The YMCA in Rye also sent out a straightforward request Friday evening telling members “If your child or another member of your household attends a school or organization that has closed due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, please have all family members refrain from visiting the Y until that organization re-opens.”