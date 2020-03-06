Coronavirus Case Confirmed by Mamaroneck School District

The Mamaroneck School system confirms the Coronavirus has officially arrived, but classes will be held on Monday.

In an e-mail Friday evening, the District notified parents, staff and students, “one of our school community members has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus Covid-19.”

The District says it was notified of the positive test results by the New York State Department of Health and that “consistent with DOH’s regulations the family members are quarantined.” The District had previously scheduled a system-wide building disinfection program for this weekend and says it has clearance from DOH to resume normal school operations on Monday morning.

Mamaroneck Schools also recently imposed a new nightly cleaning regimen, ordering all school buildings closed at 6:30 each evening “to continue our heightened level of cleaning measures to keep our school facilities as sanitized and germ-free as possible.”

The new cleaning rules have impacted after-school activities including The Center for Continuing Education evening classes.

Local institutions are reacting in various ways. The Larchmont Library reports it has noticed a drop-off in foot traffic, and has postponed its annual Spelling Bee which had originally been scheduled for March 29th.

The YMCA in Rye also sent out a straightforward request Friday evening telling members “If your child or another member of your household attends a school or organization that has closed due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, please have all family members refrain from visiting the Y until that organization re-opens.”