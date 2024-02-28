Contractor Charged with Homicide in ’21 Mamaroneck Trench Collapse

A Connecticut contractor is indicted and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide in the 2021 death of a worker who was buried when a trench collapsed during the construction of a large Mamaroneck home on Shore Acres Drive.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah proclaimed this the first time in Westchester County that “we are seeking to hold a contractor accountable for the death of a worker at a construction site that allegedly lacked proper safety measures.”

Jose Vega, 46 years old, was killed after an approximately nine-foot-deep trench collapsed burying him under dirt. In addition to the felony homicide charge, Michael Conway, 59, of Bethel Connecticut, was also indicted on two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree. Conway was arrested by Village of Mamaroneck Police and arraigned before Westchester County Supreme Court Judge James McCarty. Bail was set at $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $25,000 secured bond. The defendant’s next court date is March 22.

The indictment alleges that on May 4, 2021 Conway directed two workers to dig a trench knowing the excavation was in violation of OSHA regulations which require the trench to have protections that prevent the walls from caving in.

Westchester District Attorney Rocah declared “we will seek justice for the family of Jose Vega and continue to ensure workers’ safety remains a priority across the county to prevent fatalities like this one.”