Comparing School Districts’ Security Measures: Report

Who protects your kids at school

Based on a Freedom of Information request, LoHud published a report comparing security measures at schools throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond.

In the Mamaroneck School District, for example, there are no School resource officers (SROs) who are police officers specially trained for schools. A private agency, Allied Universal, provides security guard(s) and security manager(s.) None of the District’s own staff provide security.

The article says, “School security has risen to the top of school board agendas and evolved into a major operation for schools.

“To keep safe a generation of students and educators constantly reminded of school shootings, school districts have had to put their money where their priorities and concerns are.

“If children don’t feel safe, and parents don’t feel that they can leave their children at school safely, that is the number one priority automatically,” Eastchester Superintendent Ronald Valenti said.

Eastchester has 2 SROs and 9 security officers, according to the report.