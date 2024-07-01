Monday, July 1, 2024
78.3 F
Larchmont
HomeKidsCommunity Responds to Mamaroneck School Crossing Tragedy
FeaturedKidsMamaroneckNewsWellness

Community Responds to Mamaroneck School Crossing Tragedy

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 86
Flowers and toys near the spot where a mother and child were fatally struck by a school bus.
The community is mobilizing in response to the tragic deaths of Michael Volpe and Molly Donovan, a kindergartner and his mother hit by a bus while legally crossing Mamaroneck Avenue walking to school. Here is the latest, and ways you can help.
  • A group of parents called Parents Demanding Pedestrian Safety around Mamaroneck Avenue School, is advocating for improved pedestrian safety by the first day of school on September 3, 2024.  Close to 5,000 community members have signed their petition.
  • Their mission statement is here, with a list of demands.
  • The group plans to show up Monday, July 8, at 7:30pm at the Village of Mamaroneck Trustee Meeting demanding action.
  • Very good update piece in LoHud
theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
‘Lawnmowers’ at Rye Marshlands

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x