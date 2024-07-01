Community Responds to Mamaroneck School Crossing Tragedy

The community is mobilizing in response to the tragic deaths of Michael Volpe and Molly Donovan, a kindergartner and his mother hit by a bus while legally crossing Mamaroneck Avenue walking to school. Here is the latest, and ways you can help.

A group of parents called Parents Demanding Pedestrian Safety around Mamaroneck Avenue School, is advocating for improved pedestrian safety by the first day of school on September 3, 2024. Close to 5,000 community members have signed their petition.

Their mission statement is here, with a list of demands.

The group plans to show up Monday, July 8, at 7:30pm at the Village of Mamaroneck Trustee Meeting demanding action.

Very good update piece in LoHud