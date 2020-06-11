Community Gathering for Racial Justice in Mamaroneck

A “Community Gathering for Racial Justice and Equality” in remembrance of George Floyd was held Wednesday at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck.

Several hundred people gathered while social distancing and wearing masks on a beautiful evening.

The event was emceed by Mamaroneck Town Councilman Jeffery King, with speeches by a variety of other community leaders, including Reverend James Taylor of the 1st Baptist Church of Mamaroneck, Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman of Larchmont Temple, Larry Alpert of the Community Resource Center, Mamaroneck High School Junior Kayla Yan and Pastor Lisa Mason of St John’s Episcopal Church of Larchmont.

The program ended with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, most people kneeling, to symbolize the amount of time a policemen knelt on George Floyd’s neck until he died.