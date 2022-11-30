Coming Up: Westchester County’s Proposed 2023 Budget Hearing – Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is behind us, and you know what that means. County budget time!

County Executive George Latimer and Legislator Catherine Parker’s annual budget meeting with residents will be a virtual town hall/public hearing on Thursday, December 1st at 8 PM.

Highlights for the budget include a tax cut of $6 million dollars to the tax levy, $90 million dollars to help municipalities create more affordable housing, and $12 million for flood mitigation.

Registration in advance is required: bit.ly/3TWotoI