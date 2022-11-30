Thursday, December 1, 2022
37.5 F
Larchmont
HomeWestchester CountyComing Up: Westchester County’s Proposed 2023 Budget Hearing - Dec. 1
FeaturedNewsWestchester County

Coming Up: Westchester County’s Proposed 2023 Budget Hearing – Dec. 1

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 41

Thanksgiving is behind us, and you know what that means. County budget time!

County Executive George Latimer and Legislator Catherine Parker’s annual budget meeting with residents will be a virtual town hall/public hearing on Thursday, December 1st at 8 PM.

Highlights for the budget include a tax cut of $6 million dollars to the tax levy, $90 million dollars to help municipalities create more affordable housing, and $12 million for flood mitigation.

Registration in advance is required:  bit.ly/3TWotoI

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Police Blotter – Village of Larchmont
Next article
Today’s Photo

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©