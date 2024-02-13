Coming Up: Westchester Board of Leg Public Hearing on WJWW Land Swap – Feb 15

The Westchester County Board of Legislators (WCBOL) wants to hear from you about a controversial request by Westchester Joint Water Works for County approval of a land exchange (“swap”) transaction for the construction of a filtration plant.

See our coverage here.

This hybrid (virtual and in-person) Public Listening Session will take place on Thursday, February 15th at 7 p.m. in the Chamber of the WCBOL on the 8th Floor of the Michaelian Office Building, 148 Martine Avenue, White Plains.

How to participate: