The Town of Mamaroneck, with support from the Villages of Larchmont and Mamaroneck, is launching its first-ever Repair Café at the Mamaroneck Senior Center, 1288 W. Boston Post Rd. on Saturday, October 16th from 12pm – 4pm.

People visiting the Repair Café are invited to bring their broken items from home– toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, toys, anything that is broken, not working or can be mended, and can be carried in by one person is welcome.

“We throw away piles of stuff in the U.S., even things which could easily be used again after a simple repair. Unfortunately, we tend to think ‘buy new’ and Repair Café wants to change that mindset,” explains Kevin Crowe, a volunteer with the Town’s Sustainability Collaborative.

The Repair Café concept was created in the Netherlands in 2009 by Martine Postma, at the time an Amsterdam-based journalist/publicist. In 2010, she started the Repair Café Foundation. This foundation provides support to local groups around the world wishing to start their own Repair Café.

Repair Café reduces waste by enabling repairs, and it also puts neighbors in touch with each other in a new way, discovering that a lot of know-how and practical skills can be found close to home. Volunteer George Roniger points out, “If you repair a toaster, a CD player or a pair of trousers together with a previously unfamiliar neighbor, you look at that person in a new light the next time you run into them on the street.”

Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson says “I’m thrilled that our volunteers organized this event. As a NYS-certified Climate Smart Community, this fits with our goal to create less waste and be a more sustainable community. Repair Cafés also show that repairing items can be a fun community effort.”

Volunteer repair experts are asked to contact the Town and will be available to help make repairs free of charge. Tools and materials will also be on hand. If you are interested in volunteering for the Repair Café or have questions, please call Supervisor Nancy Seligson’s office at 914–381-7805 or email: mamaroneckrepaircafe21@gmail.com