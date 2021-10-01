Coming Up This Weekend

Sunday, October 3, 2021
Read all about it!

Things to do this weekend and beyond:

Don’t forget the Larchmont Arts Festival and the Food Trucks on October 2!

October 2, 2021 – Run Wild at Greenburgh Nature Center
October 2, 2021 – Westchester Craft Crawl at Ossining & Croton
October 2, 2021 – ANNUAL P.E.O. TAG SALE 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at 4 Senate Place, Larchmont Behind Murray Ave. School
October 2, 2021 – Westchester Women’s March For Reproductive Justice 1:00 PM-2:00 PM
October 2, 2021 – Bria Skonberg 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Emelin Theatre
October 5, 2021 – Sacred Summer, author Risa Seelenfreund 7:00 PM
October 6, 2021 – Coffee with a Cop – Village of Mamaroneck Police Department 8:00 AM-10:00 AM
October 7, 2021 – VNS Westchester Educational Series Webinar – Health Insurance & Eldercare: Getting the most from your Benefits 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Virtual Event

