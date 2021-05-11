Tuesday, May 11, 2021
55.3 F
Larchmont
HomeComing UpComing Up: The Truth about Pesticide Risks
Coming UpFeaturedTownsLarchmontMamaroneckPlanet LoopTrending

Coming Up: The Truth about Pesticide Risks

By Joyce Newman
151
0

The latest research on the health risks to children and adults from pesticide use in our yards will be presented via a free Zoom webinar session on Wednesday, May 19 at 7pm by the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Healthy Yards Project and Dr. Sarah Evans of the Mt. Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center.  Hosted by the Larchmont Public Library, you can register for the Zoom presentation at https://www.larchmontlibrary.org/healthyyardsproject051921/

Dr. Evans, a neuroscientist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, is a trusted voice on the effect of environmental exposures on nervous system development and child behavior.  She will share a current perspective on:

–        Scientific evidence about the impact of common pesticides on children and adults

–        Insights about pesticide regulations

–        Simple steps residents can take to reduce exposure

The Larchmont-Mamaroneck Healthy Yards Project is dedicated to helping residents maintain safe, appealing, and sustainable lawns and gardens.  It is an initiative of the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative, a volunteer committee created to advise the Town on environmental issues.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleHampshire Sues Village of Mamaroneck and Planning Board
Next articleIs Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo