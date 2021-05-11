Coming Up: The Truth about Pesticide Risks – May 19

The latest research on the health risks to children and adults from pesticide use in our yards will be presented via a free Zoom webinar session on Wednesday, May 19 at 7pm by the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Healthy Yards Project and Dr. Sarah Evans of the Mt. Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center. Hosted by the Larchmont Public Library, you can register for the Zoom presentation at https://www.larchmontlibrary.org/healthyyardsproject051921/

Dr. Evans, a neuroscientist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, is a trusted voice on the effect of environmental exposures on nervous system development and child behavior. She will share a current perspective on:

– Scientific evidence about the impact of common pesticides on children and adults

– Insights about pesticide regulations

– Simple steps residents can take to reduce exposure

The Larchmont-Mamaroneck Healthy Yards Project is dedicated to helping residents maintain safe, appealing, and sustainable lawns and gardens. It is an initiative of the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative, a volunteer committee created to advise the Town on environmental issues.