Coming Up: Steinyfest – Oct 21 in Mamaroneck

Steinyfest, Larchmont and Mamaroneck’s annual local fall music festival, is coming October 21.

Tickets are available now at

Here’s what’s new for Steinyfest this year:

New Location: New York Craft Coalition (formerly Decadent Ales near Half Time) on 139 Hoyt Ave in Mamaroneck NY. We have the entire parking lot and brewpub inside.

Getting There is easy. NYCC is 2 blocks from the Mamaroneck Metro-North station for train or easy parking.

Food and Beverages will be available for purchase from NYCC.

BYO lawn chair.

Gates open at 4pm, show goes to 10pm.

Steiny Desk talent search receiving entries to select a singer-songwriter to open the show: talent search receiving entries to select a singer-songwriter to open the show: www.steinyfest.com/steinydesk