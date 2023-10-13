Sunday, October 15, 2023
50.9 F
Larchmont
HomeArtsComing Up: Steinyfest - Oct 21 in Mamaroneck
ArtsComing UpFeaturedFood & DiningLarchmontMamaroneck

Coming Up: Steinyfest – Oct 21 in Mamaroneck

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 199
Steinyfest, Larchmont and Mamaroneck’s annual local fall music festival, is coming October 21.
Tickets are available now at www.steinyfest.com/tickets.
Here’s what’s new for Steinyfest this year:
  • New Location: New York Craft Coalition (formerly Decadent Ales near Half Time) on 139 Hoyt Ave in Mamaroneck NY. We have the entire parking lot and brewpub inside.
  • Getting There is easy.  NYCC is 2 blocks from the Mamaroneck Metro-North station for train or easy parking.
  • Food and Beverages will be available for purchase from NYCC.
  • BYO lawn chair.
  • Gates open at 4pm, show goes to 10pm.
  • Lineup:
  • Steiny Desk talent search receiving entries to select a singer-songwriter to open the show: www.steinyfest.com/steinydesk.
  • Merch including awesome Steinyfest ’23 tshirts will be for sale.
theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Free Energy Audits for Homes Mamaroneck and Larchmont
Next article
Police Blotters for Larchmont and Mamaroneck

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Templete created and managed by Hashif

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x