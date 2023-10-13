Coming Up: Steinyfest – Oct 21 in Mamaroneck

Steinyfest, Larchmont and Mamaroneck’s annual local fall music festival, is coming October 21.
Tickets are available now at www.steinyfest.com/tickets.
Here’s what’s new for Steinyfest this year:
New Location: New York Craft Coalition (formerly Decadent Ales near Half Time) on 139 Hoyt Ave in Mamaroneck NY. We have the entire parking lot and brewpub inside.
Getting There is easy. NYCC is 2 blocks from the Mamaroneck Metro-North station for train or easy parking.
Food and Beverages will be available for purchase from NYCC.
BYO lawn chair.
Gates open at 4pm, show goes to 10pm.
Lineup:
JUICE JUICE JUICE – funky rock and R&B 6-piece out of Brooklyn
Molly Grace – Nashville-based pop songstress
Quinn Sullivan – guitar player and singer-songwriter from Boston
Steiny Desk talent search receiving entries to select a singer-songwriter to open the show: www.steinyfest.com/steinydesk.
Merch including awesome Steinyfest ’23 tshirts will be for sale.