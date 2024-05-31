Coming Up: Sprint to Flint – June 14

Sprint to Flint 5K & 1M Run/Walk & Tots Run will be held Friday, June 14, 2024 at Flint Park in Larchmont:



6PM Tots Run (6 & under)

6:30PM 1M Start

7:15PM 5K Start

Rain or Shine

Post event pizza + music + summer party. Awards and prizes!

REGISTRATION LINK: https://events.elitefeats.com/24flint

5K Run/Walk PRICING ($40.00)

$25 – 18 & Under

(Price Increases 5/31: $42 Adults & $28 18 & Under, Race Day prices: $45 Adults & $30 18 & Under)

1M Run/Walk PRICING ($25.00)

All Ages Welcome to Run

Awards to Kids 12 & Under ONLY

(Price Increases 5/31: $28 / Race Day prices: $30)

Tot Run PRICING ($15.00)

All Ages Welcome to Run

Awards to Kids 12 & Under ONLY

(Race Day prices: $20)

Scholarships available, contact recreation@villageoflarchmont.org

CHAMPION SPONSORS

Larchmont Track Club Community

GOLD SPONSORS

10538 Bicycles

Flint Ave Community

Larchmont Mamaroneck Youth Lacrosse

Larchmont Soccer Club

Larchmont Mamaroneck Little League

Lewis & Lewis Architects

Mamaroneck Youth Football League

Mamaroneck Youth Hockey Association

Trattoria Vivolo

Villa Maria Pizza

SILVER SPONSORS

Bluestone Lane, Larchmont

Dr Garrett Weston, Larchmont Orthodontics

Foleys Hardware

Larchmont Music Academy

Nautilus Diner Mamaroneck

School of Rock, Mamaroneck

BRONZE SPONSORS

Herbert S. Smith, D.M.D