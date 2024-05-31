Coming Up: Sprint to Flint – June 14

Sprint to Flint 5K & 1M Run/Walk & Tots Run will be held Friday, June 14, 2024 at Flint Park in Larchmont:
6PM Tots Run (6 & under)
6:30PM 1M Start
7:15PM 5K Start
Rain or Shine
Post event pizza + music + summer party. Awards and prizes!
REGISTRATION LINK: https://events.elitefeats.com/24flint
5K Run/Walk PRICING ($40.00)
$25 – 18 & Under
(Price Increases 5/31: $42 Adults & $28 18 & Under, Race Day prices: $45 Adults & $30 18 & Under)
1M Run/Walk PRICING ($25.00)
All Ages Welcome to Run
Awards to Kids 12 & Under ONLY
(Price Increases 5/31: $28 / Race Day prices: $30)
Tot Run PRICING ($15.00)
All Ages Welcome to Run
Awards to Kids 12 & Under ONLY
(Race Day prices: $20)
Scholarships available, contact recreation@villageoflarchmont.org
CHAMPION SPONSORS
Larchmont Track Club Community
GOLD SPONSORS
10538 Bicycles
Flint Ave Community
Larchmont Mamaroneck Youth Lacrosse
Larchmont Soccer Club
Larchmont Mamaroneck Little League
Lewis & Lewis Architects
Mamaroneck Youth Football League
Mamaroneck Youth Hockey Association
Trattoria Vivolo
Villa Maria Pizza
SILVER SPONSORS
Bluestone Lane, Larchmont
Dr Garrett Weston, Larchmont Orthodontics
Foleys Hardware
Larchmont Music Academy
Nautilus Diner Mamaroneck
School of Rock, Mamaroneck
BRONZE SPONSORS
Herbert S. Smith, D.M.D