Coming Up: Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 20

 press release from soundshoreparade.com:

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in business.

This year’s parade will take place on Sunday, March 20th, 2022, in Mamaroneck. Hundreds of musicians, Irish dancers, scout troops, firemen, politicians, school groups, and other community organizations are expected to march down Mamaroneck Avenue beginning at 1:30 pm.

The parade route begins at Mamaroneck Avenue School and ends at Harbor Island Park off Boston Post Road. Community groups from Port Chester to Pelham are welcome to participate; if you are a member of an organization that is interested in marching, please send an email torsvp@soundshoreparade.com

