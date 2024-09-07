Thursday, September 12, 2024
62.2 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsComing Up : September 11th Memorial Ceremony for Mamaroneck, Larchmont Responders
Coming UpFeaturedLarchmontMamaroneckNews

Coming Up : September 11th Memorial Ceremony for Mamaroneck, Larchmont Responders

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 297

The Town of Mamaroneck, the Village of Mamaroneck and the Village of Larchmont plan to hold the annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

The ceremony will be held at “Girl Scout Rock” in Memorial Park on Myrtle Blvd. between Chatsworth Avenue and Baldwin Avenue.  It is an opportunity for the community to gather together in a cooperative spirit of support and remembrance. Participants will include members of the Fire and Police Departments of the Town of Mamaroneck and Villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont, the Town of Mamaroneck Ambulance District, Veterans, members of the Clergy, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and public officials.  All in the community are invited to attend.

This year, there will be a dedication of a new memorial in honor of those first responders from our community whose selfless actions on September 11, 2001 and the days following led to their related illness and ultimate death.

 

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Two Teens Arrested for Robbery of Mamaroneck Teen
Next article
Today’s Photo – Playland Sky

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x