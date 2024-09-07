Coming Up : September 11th Memorial Ceremony for Mamaroneck, Larchmont Responders

The Town of Mamaroneck, the Village of Mamaroneck and the Village of Larchmont plan to hold the annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

The ceremony will be held at “Girl Scout Rock” in Memorial Park on Myrtle Blvd. between Chatsworth Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. It is an opportunity for the community to gather together in a cooperative spirit of support and remembrance. Participants will include members of the Fire and Police Departments of the Town of Mamaroneck and Villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont, the Town of Mamaroneck Ambulance District, Veterans, members of the Clergy, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and public officials. All in the community are invited to attend.

This year, there will be a dedication of a new memorial in honor of those first responders from our community whose selfless actions on September 11, 2001 and the days following led to their related illness and ultimate death.