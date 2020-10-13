Coming Up: Seeking to Expand, LMC Media Holds Virtual Gala

Thursday evening you will have an opportunity to support, and perhaps learn more about, an amazing local asset that can make that screen you’re looking at right now come alive in a variety of ways. LMC Media his holding its annual fundraising gala using the tools of its trade to connect with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Community.

Most of us may know LMC Media for the TV channels it programs on our cable systems: a mix of original programming and local government meetings very much in the spirit of classic “Cable Access” but with a clear upgrade in production quality and content. Thursday night it brings its substantial media skills to a live on-line fundraiser as it seeks to expend its reach beyond Larchmont and Mamaroneck to become a voice for the entire Sound Shore Community.

From the studio at Mamaroneck Town Hall host Lou Young will usher viewers through an on-line silent auction, a presentation of local music, and a tribute to retiring Congresswomen Nita Lowey.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.lmcmedia.org/gala2020. You can also donate LIVE! on October 15.

Money raised will continue to support the work of offering state-of-the-art media equipment and expert training for anyone in the community, supporting free speech and creative expression, workshops, film classes and expand media literacy education and production skills by offering after-school clubs and internship opportunities for students.

Watch LMC Media Gala Preview