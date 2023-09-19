Coming Up: Reduce Food Waste & Eat Well – Sept. 27

Join local Chef Adam Kaye for a free cooking demonstration showing how to maximize flavor and minimize food waste in your kitchen: Wednesday September 27 from 7 to 8 PM at the Town of Mamaroneck Senior Center. You can register for the demonstration at LMCCE.org.

Brought to you by the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Center for Continuing Education and the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative, the demo is part of a program called Love Your Food and is funded by an education grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

This is not just a cooking demo class, but also an important solution to the problem of food waste in our nation as the Chef will show participants how to prepare leftover food rather than throwing it in the trash and adding to the waste stream.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 40% of the food available in the United States ends up in the waste cycle — approximately a pound per person per day. At the same time, one in eight Americans face hunger.

Not only does food waste impact household budgets and natural resources, but it also affects climate change: As food decays in landfills or is burned in incinerators, it produces greenhouse gases that create global warming.

Love Your Food is designed to help us be more aware of our food consumption habits. “It encourages us to enjoy more of the food we buy, re-direct excess food to people in need, and repurpose food scraps to create nutrient-rich compost that helps grow more food,” as noted on the program’s web pages where you can find more information.