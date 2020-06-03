Coming Up: Parades to Honor Mamaroneck High School Class of 2020 – June 4

The Mamaroneck High School Seniors, the Class of 2020 is like no other. The 401 students will not have a graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

But we can celebrate them anyway.

Three local municipalities have worked together to come up with a series of mini-parades t0 enable seniors to retrace their journey through the Mamaroneck schools.

Throughout the morning and afternoon this Thursday, June 4, a series of eight 50-car parades will carry seniors across the community, led by police escort, retracing their journeys through the Mamaroneck schools. They will depart Harbor Island, drive past their former elementary school, then past Hommocks, and culminate at the high school.

The entire community is encouraged to come outside their homes or spread out along the route to cheer and congratulate the seniors as they drive through your neighborhood. All school-aged children are encouraged to wear any school gear that they have (hats, sweatshirts, lounge pants, sports jerseys, etc), but any orange and black will do!

Here are some celebratory signs that students of all ages are encouraged to print out and wave as the caravans pass. We’ve also attached the maps of the routes that different groups will take so you know where you’ll be able to watch the parade. The schedule for each group to leave from Harbor Island is:

8:15 a.m.: Chatsworth A

9:15 a.m.: Chatsworth B

10:15 a.m.: Murray A

11:15 a.m.: Murray B

12:15 p.m.: Central A

1:15 p.m.: Central B

2:15 p.m.: Mamk. Ave. A

3:15 p.m. Mamk. Ave. B

All spectators are encouraged to wear face masks and practice safe social-distancing when watching the parades, and to avoid congregating in any single location.

June 4, 2020 has officially been declared Mamaroneck High School Class of 2020 Day by our local municipal leaders: Nancy Seligson, Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor; Lorraine Walsh, Village of Larchmont Mayor; and Tom Murphy, Village of Mamaroneck Mayor. Their proclamation acknowledges that our seniors “deserve to be recognized for their achievements and contributions to our community.”