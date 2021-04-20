Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Coming Up: New Rochelle Parks Cleanup Weekend

By theLoop
from Volunteer New York! and the City of New Rochelle Parks and Recreation Department:

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 will be a weekend of service, with several dozen park beautification projects planned at eleven neighborhood and waterfront sites.

Parks Clean-up Weekend is open to all community members. Depending on the site, volunteers will have the opportunity to support beach clean-up, maintain our woodlands and trails, weed playgrounds, refresh picnic tables and benches, and even restore some shared spaces, including the pavilion and bocci ball court at Neptune Park- all in addition to overall trash and debris cleanup. Each park project will only take place once on either Saturday or Sunday. Residents are encouraged to support the park in their neighborhood or one that they enjoy visiting. See parks list and cleanup schedule below.

Pre-registration is required for all sites and can be completed online at volunteernewyork.org/newrochelle or by calling 914-227-9317 for more info about registration.

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Jeanette Gisbert said, “Local parks have provided respite for communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud of the partnership Volunteer New York! has with the City New Rochelle to harness people power, volunteers, to keep these spaces green, clean, and accessible for all to continue to enjoy.”

Saturday, April 24

1PM – 2:30 PM 

FEENEY PARK

Near Boys and Girls Club 7th Street (79 7th Street)

NEPTUNE PARK

Harbor Lane and Ft. Slocum Rd.

DAVENPORT PARK

300 Davenport Ave.

HUDSON PARK

275 Hudson Park Dr.

FIVE ISLANDS PARK

56 LeFevre Ln.

LINCOLN PARK

80 Lincoln Ave.

 

Sunday, April 25

1PM – 2:30 PM

GLENWOOD LAKE

Corner of Berholz Dr. at Lakeside Dr.

PINEBROOK PARK

110 Ward Dr.

WARD ACRES PARK

300 Broadfield Rd.

HUGUENOT PARK

North Ave and Eastchester Rd.

MAPLEWOOD PARK

67 Gaby Ln.

 

The 2021 New Rochelle Parks Cleanup Day is an annual opportunity that brings together neighbors, businesses and community leaders in a solidified effort to beautify New Rochelle’s parks. It is one of a number of volunteer opportunities showcased through Volunteer New Rochelle, a program partnership with Volunteer New York! that offers residents year-round opportunities to help and take action locally.  Details can be found on the New Rochelle page of the Volunteer New York! website www.volunteernewyork.com/newrochelle . Everyone is invited to search local volunteer opportunities or to call a volunteer placement specialist at 914-948-4452.

