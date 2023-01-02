Friday, January 6, 2023
Coming Up: Neighborhood Tree Walk – Jan. 8

Join expert naturalist Jocelyn Kleinman from Sheldrake Environmental Center for a family-friendly Neighborhood Tree Walk sponsored by the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative! You may never look at trees the same way again!

Enjoy a winter afternoon learning how trees adapt to the season, and see first-hand why trees are so important in the life of our community, preventing flooding and erosion as well as soaking up and storing excess greenhouse gases. You’ll learn how to be a tree detective and use other clues to identify our winter trees even though they have lost their distinctive leaves, flowers, or fruits.

Date: Sunday, January 8 (rain date: Sunday, January 15)

Time: 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Location: Sheldrake River Trail. Meet at the stone wall alongside the trailhead on Rockland Ave, at approximately 90 Rockland Ave in Larchmont.

Format: For adults or families. Not a drop-off program; children must be chaperoned by an actively participating adult.

Fee: FREE

Advance registration required; space is limited.

Click here to register for the Tree Walk.

Photos by Arlene Novich Member, Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative Member

Joyce Newmanhttps://joycehnewman.wordpress.com/
Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.
