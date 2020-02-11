Coming Up: Mobile Shredder Coming to Larchmont – Feb. 15

from

7th District Legislator Catherine Parker:

Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Maxwell Ave. Recycling Center, Larchmont

sponsored by:

Residents can bring up to 4 file-size (10x12x15) boxes of confidential papers per household to the Larchmont/Mamaroneck Recycling Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for shredding. Please remove all large binder clips and covers. Papers from businesses, institutions or commercial enterprises are not acceptable and will be rejected, as will any junk mail or newspapers.

First-come, first-served

Service at the events works on a first-come, first-served basis, as the Mobile Shredder unit can reach its maximum capacity before closing time. In extreme weather, events may be cancelled or terminated early.

Please call the county’s Recycling Helpline at (914) 813-5425 to check on a cancellation or early closure.

Important information

It is important to be aware of what you place with the paper to be shredded–no matches, lighters, or anything combustible. Staff at the events will be checking the material prior to being shredded.

Kinds of documents to shred

Remember, it’s best to shred documents you’re no longer using that contain personal identifying information such as name, address, phone number, credit card number, or social security number. Such documents should be shredded before they are thrown out for recycling. Some examples are:

expired credit card statements and receipts

old tax returns or any other personal documents containing you name, address, or other identifying information.

pre-approved credit card applications

licenses

As this service is gaining in popularity, residents should be prepared to wait as lines are sometimes long. However, the wait doesn’t have to be that long. Come prepared. This means you’ve removed all metal clips, fasteners, binders, folders, and hard covers and placed the papers loosely in a box. Hard covers  cardboard or plastic covers on items such as ledger books, marble composition books, and hard-cover books  cannot be shredded and will be turned away. Residents must rip pages out from hard cover books for shredding and throw the covers in their regular household trash. Up to four boxes of papers are allowed for shredding.

For more information about identity theft, call the Dept. of Consumer Protection (914) 995-2155. For questions about recycling, call (914) 813-5425, the Recycling Helpline.

