Coming up: Meeting to Address “Metro North Tree “Massacre” – June 4

Neighbors are calling it the “Metro North Massacre.”

The Metro North Railroad Authority clear-cut hundreds of trees along the train tracks that run behind Harmon Drive from Rockland Avenue to Weaver Street in Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

“All trees and vegetation have been cut down, destroyed, and eliminated leaving the backyards of homeowners fully exposed to the train. These trees had served as a buffer zone to noise and air pollution as well as a privacy protection which allowed families to enjoy their property without being on display to commuters several times a day. This action by Metro North will surely have a negative effect on property values not only for these homes, but every home in the neighborhood as listing price is based on comps in the area,” writes a resident on nextdoor.com

A Meeting will be held on the Revere Road Dead End, on Friday, June 4th at 6:00 pm, to address the action. Local officials will be in attendance with an MTA representative.