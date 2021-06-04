Coming up: Meeting to Address “Metro North Tree “Massacre” – June 4

Neighbors are calling it the “Metro North Massacre.”
The Metro North Railroad Authority clear-cut hundreds of trees along the train tracks that run behind Harmon Drive from Rockland Avenue to Weaver Street in Larchmont and Mamaroneck.
“All trees and vegetation have been cut down, destroyed, and eliminated leaving the backyards of homeowners fully exposed to the train. These trees had served as a buffer zone to noise and air pollution as well as a privacy protection which allowed families to enjoy their property without being on display to commuters several times a day. This action by Metro North will surely have a negative effect on property values not only for these homes, but every home in the neighborhood as listing price is based on comps in the area,” writes a resident on nextdoor.com
A Meeting will be held on the Revere Road Dead End, on Friday, June 4th at 6:00 pm, to address the action. Local officials will be in attendance with an MTA representative.
I hope everyone who is complaining are not the same people who will complain when a tree comes down and interrupts service complaints why the MTA did not do tree trimming.
lol you clearly missed the entire point; Most if not all of these trees were healthy; This was just incompetence; Tree trimming and deforesting / dumping potential carcinogenic gravel in place are 2 entirely different things, both with very different outcomes
Oh no! How unfortunate that those affected aren’t capable of putting their own fence up. They did what needed to be done and as a community member and frequent rider I fully support them improving ride conditions. Better luck next time Karen’s!
Hope there aren’t a lot of community members like you. This is disgusting. The impact goes way beyond the people affected- it’s an environmental problem as well. Improving train service would be great, but the way to do that is not by clear-cutting hundreds of trees, most of which were not even in the immediate train vicinity. The way to improve is to properly maintain – something neither you, nor the MTA can comprehend.
Imagine complaining about what someone does with their own property, on their property. The trees were cut to prevent them from falling onto the wires and disrupting service during inclement weather. These are the same people complaining when service is impacted. Grow your own trees or pay for a sound wall if it’s such an issue.
That is a bunch of nonsense; If a homeowner kept their property like junk, distorting the neighborhood, the town would be on them; What MTA did in the area is not just cutting trees but deforesting the entire stretch, it looks HORRENDOUS; and it exposes homeowners; Grow some sense;
James is right; MTA is a neighbor in this case and did an extremely savage act; And the residents are pretty powerless against it; Force them to grow trees that they must wait many years to regain some sense of privacy? They cant even put up a tall enough fence to obstruct the monster;
Ahh so MTA decides to dump toxic gravel and cut down a forest directly adjacent to houses, and They should just fork it up because their neighbor acts like an incompetent slob? Like the other guy said grow some common sense.
Unreal; Complete disregard for the neighborhood and homeowners; Disgusting
How so? It’s their property. They can do whatever they want. This is not HOA. If a neighbor wanted to cut down all the trees on their property they are free to do so.
Sam, that is absolutely incorrect. You are NOT free to cut down trees on your property. You must receive permission from the town and they are not likely to grant a tree removal permit to cut down even one healthy tree let alone deforest your entire property. MTA is exempt from this. Those of you who havent seen the devastation here, I suggest you come by and take a look around. MTA deforested the entire area. This was completely unnecessary as most of the trees posed no danger to the operation of the trains but MTA will no longer need to send out pruning and maintenance crews since there’s nothing left to prune or maintain. It looks just awful to the point that property values are going to be affected.
Regarding cutting down trees on your own property, you must apply for a tree removal permit prior to removing any tree even if it’s dead. Here is the 6-page permit application you must submit.:
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY (townofmamaroneckny.org)