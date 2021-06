Movie nights are back! Bring your blankets and chairs and spend the evening under the stars watching a movie.

The Village of Mamaroneck, in conjunction with the Florence Park Boy Scout Eagle Project, presents Disney Pixar’s Wall-E on Lanza Field at Harbor Island Park on Saturday., June 12. at 8:30pm.

Movie admission and parking are free beginning at 7:00pm with food trucks on site. Pre-registration is required at VOM Outdoor Movie Night