Mamaroneck’s Monarch Butterfly Festival will take place on September 24 from 11am to 1pm. You can join the free flutter of activity at Harbor Island Park sponsored by the Village of Mamaroneck, the Committee for the Environment, and the Parks and
Recreation Department.
Families can enjoy a six station “migration course” to simulate the 3,000-
mile fall migration back to Mexico from the United States. A butterfly
garden has been created and kids can plant milkweed seeds, the essential food of
monarch caterpillars.
“Who doesn’t love butterflies?” says Village of Mamaroneck’s Mayor Thomas Murphy. “I am thrilled to support this important initiative to spread awareness of the plight of the
An iconic species whose eastern populations in recent years have suffered an alarming decline by 90%, monarchs are currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The listing applies specifically to the migratory monarch populations found in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.
The festival features kid-friendly crafts and performances by:
Bookstore, Sew Happy, Mamaroneck Public Library, The Community
Resource Center, the Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council and more.
The Committee for the Environment encourages planting milkweed and other nectar producing native plants wherever possible. The committee planted a native garden at Columbus Park and plans to create other native gardens around the Village.
