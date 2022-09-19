Wednesday, September 21, 2022
75 F
Larchmont
HomePlanet LoopComing Up: Mamaroneck Celebrates Monarch Butterflies - Sept. 24
Coming UpFeaturedKidsMamaroneckPlanet LoopWestchester County

Coming Up: Mamaroneck Celebrates Monarch Butterflies – Sept. 24

Joyce Newman
Joyce Newman
Comments 0
Post Views: 342
Mamaroneck’s Monarch Butterfly Festival will take place on September 24 from 11am to 1pm.  You can join the free flutter of activity at Harbor Island Park sponsored by the Village of Mamaroneck, the  Committee for the Environment, and the Parks and
Recreation Department.
Families can enjoy a six station “migration course” to simulate the 3,000-
mile fall migration back to Mexico from the United States. A butterfly
garden has been created and kids can plant milkweed seeds, the essential food of
monarch caterpillars.
“Who doesn’t love butterflies?” says Village of Mamaroneck’s Mayor Thomas Murphy. “I am thrilled to support this important initiative to spread awareness of the plight of the
monarch”.
Murphy signed the National Wildlife Federation Mayor’s Monarch Pledge in early 2022 and this festival fulfills the community engagement element of the pledge.

An iconic species whose eastern populations in recent years have suffered an alarming decline by 90%, monarchs are currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The listing applies specifically to the migratory monarch populations found in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

The festival features kid-friendly crafts and performances by:
Westchester Children’s Museum, Sandbox Theater, Bach2Rock, Anderson’s
Bookstore, Sew Happy, Mamaroneck Public Library, The Community
Resource Center, the Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council and more.
Monarch caterpillar on common milkweed leaf. Photo by Joanna Gilkeson USFWS

The Committee for the Environment encourages planting milkweed and other nectar producing native plants wherever possible. The committee planted a native garden at Columbus Park and plans to create other native gardens around the Village.

Rain date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

 

Joyce Newman
Joyce Newmanhttps://joycehnewman.wordpress.com/
Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Umbrella Point
Next articleLarchmont Police Blotter

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Larchmont’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” Home is Sold

Debra Quintana - 0