The Town of Mamaroneck is hosting an Arbor Day celebration and tree planting on April 30th at 2 PM in Memorial Park.

The town recently was named a 2020 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Up to 200 people are welcome to attend (social distancing and masks required).

“I’m pleased to celebrate the Town’s recognition as a ‘Tree City USA’ once again,” says Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Town Supervisor. The name fits the overall goal of increasing the tree canopy and making the Town more sustainable and resilient.” She added that Town Administrator Stephen Altieri will be honored on the occasion of his retirement by planting a large Red Oak tree.

Resident and new business owner Patrick Haggerty of Larchmont Wealth Management will give away 200 certificates for tree saplings to residents who attend the Arbor Day event. “I’m very happy to support the Town of Mamaroneck in their efforts to increase the Town’s tree canopy and look forward to a growing relationship,” says Haggerty. Residents can bring the certificates to Larchmont Nurseries to pick up their free sapling.

Town of Mamaroneck Environmental Planner, Elizabeth Aitchison notes,“In over 20 years of working for the Town, I have had the good fortune of watching trees that my crew and I planted blossom and create lovely landscapes all over the Town of Mamaroneck. I’m also very pleased we have received many donations from residents this year for our ‘Trees for Our Town’ program.”

Trees help mitigate climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), removing and storing the carbon, while releasing the oxygen back into the air. During one year, it is estimated that a mature tree will absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in exchange.

For more information on the Town’s conservation policies and environmental initiatives, please see the following Town website pages: www.townofmamaroneckny.org/171/Conservation-Department and www.townofmamaroneckny.org/324/Sustainability-Collaborative.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member, nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. More information is available at www.arborday.org.