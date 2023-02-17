Coming Up: Mamaroneck and Rye Neck in Basketball Playoffs

Two area High School boys basketball teams at Mamaroneck High School and Rye Neck High School just wrapped very successful regular seasons and now have home playoff games this weekend, with Mamaroneck #3 seed in AA playoffs and Rye Neck #4 seed in B Playoffs

Both boys basketball teams have a lot in common: they both earned high seeds for their respective brackets, they took on top-ranked opponents, they earned a place on the NY State rankings themselves, and their players share history as being on the same travel team as youngsters.

Mamaroneck, led by Coach Carver, completed the regular season with a record of 12-4 in Section 1 play, battling top teams such as Mt Vernon along the way. In their opening playoff game, they’ll look to star senior Aidan Roy and a strong complement of players including fellow senor Ethan Glassman.

The Rye Neck Boys Basketball team completed a 14-6 season this past winter, spearheaded by do-it-all senior RJ Hutt. Coach Denman relies on experienced athletes like the West twins to do the little things to earn wins.

For local basketball fans, it’s a wonderful back-to-back of local home playoff games. The gym will surely be packed.

Friday, 6pm, Mamaroneck vs Pt Chester

Saturday, 11am, Rye Neck vs Blind Brook