Coming Up: Larchmont’s Mini Music Festival, Oct. 15

A mosh pit on Howell Avenue?

Probably not. But a free, annual outdoor music festival billed as a “mini Woodstock for a good cause,” Steinyfest, is coming to Larchmont October 15, rain or shine.

Larchmont resident Greg Steinberg says it all began during the pandemic when many musical artists were unable to perform and looking for audiences outside traditional venues.

So Steinberg invited some to perform in his sister’s yard, in Larchmont, where they set up a stage, hired a sound guy, and had some people over. And now, it’s in its third year.

“I’ve always been a music lover, and I wanted to support musical artists. Everyone was missing live music and seeing friends. The idea is to have a party, support the arts and give back, Steinberg says.

“This year the gates will open up at 4pm for food and drink and the music will kick off at 5pm with Park National a group of Berklee College emo rockers, followed at 6:30 by local star Rebecca Haviland and then close it out at 8:00 with the funky, rootsy and soulful Cordovas.”

Free and open to the public, bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy BBQ pork or brisket from local provider GrainWorks, and some ale or cider from Decadent Ales.

Clothing donations for ClothingDriveFundraiser.com are also encouraged. If you’re driving, Steinberg asks that you park at the Larchmont MetroNorth lot, or the Stop n Shop store lot on Weaver St. Kids over 12, please.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Timing: Gates open 4pm til 9ish

Location: 65 Howell Ave, Larchmont

Lineup: Cordovas, Rebecca Haviland, Park National

Admit: Free, Open to Public

Food: BBQ pork and brisket from local provider GrainWorks

Drink: Cider and IPAs from decadent ales

BYO: Blanket, chairs, and food/drink (coolers allowed)

Parking: Recommend MetroNorth lot, StopnShop off Weaver (limited on street parking)

Merch: SteinyFest T-shirts $25 (venmo/cash) + artists merch.

Artwork: James Offenhartz

Facilities: Yes, will be provided

Charity: ClothingDriveFundraiser.com