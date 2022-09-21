Wednesday, September 21, 2022
75 F
Larchmont
HomeLocalsComing Up: Larchmont's Mini Music Festival, Oct. 15
ArtsCool FindsFeaturedLarchmont

Coming Up: Larchmont’s Mini Music Festival, Oct. 15

Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman
Comments 0
Post Views: 592

A mosh pit on Howell Avenue?

Probably not. But a free, annual outdoor music festival billed as a “mini Woodstock for a good cause,” Steinyfest, is coming to Larchmont October 15, rain or shine.

Larchmont resident Greg Steinberg says it all began during the pandemic when many musical artists were unable to perform and looking for audiences outside traditional venues.

So Steinberg invited some to perform in his sister’s yard, in Larchmont, where they set up a stage, hired a sound guy, and had some people over. And now, it’s in its third year.

“I’ve always been a music lover, and I wanted to support musical artists. Everyone was missing live music and seeing friends. The idea is to have a party, support the arts and give back, Steinberg says.

“This year the gates will open up at 4pm for food and drink and the music will kick off at 5pm with Park National a group of Berklee College emo rockers, followed at 6:30 by local star Rebecca Haviland and then close it out at 8:00 with the funky, rootsy and soulful Cordovas.”

Free and open to the public, bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy BBQ pork or brisket from local provider GrainWorks, and some ale or cider from Decadent Ales.

Clothing donations for ClothingDriveFundraiser.com are also encouraged. If you’re driving, Steinberg asks that you park at the Larchmont MetroNorth lot, or the Stop n Shop store lot on Weaver St.  Kids over 12, please.

Date:      Saturday, October 15, 2022
Timing:   Gates open 4pm til 9ish
Location: 65 Howell Ave, Larchmont
Lineup:    Cordovas, Rebecca Haviland, Park National
Admit:     Free, Open to Public
Food:      BBQ pork and brisket from local provider GrainWorks
Drink:     Cider and IPAs from decadent ales
BYO:       Blanket, chairs, and food/drink (coolers allowed)
Parking:  Recommend MetroNorth lot, StopnShop off Weaver (limited on street parking)
Merch:     SteinyFest T-shirts $25 (venmo/cash) + artists merch.
Artwork:  James Offenhartz
Facilities: Yes, will be provided
Charity:   ClothingDriveFundraiser.com

Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman is the Founder and Publisher of the Larchmont Loop, an actor, and a 15-time Emmy Award winning former television reporter. In New York she worked at WPIX TV, WWOR TV, WNBC TV and NY1. She lives in Larchmont, has twins in college, and two badly behaved dogs.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLarchmont Police Blotter
Next articleLarchmont’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” Home is Sold

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Larchmont’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” Home is Sold

Debra Quintana - 0