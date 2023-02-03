Coming Up: Larchmont to Consider Land Use Application Changes – Feb 6

At the upcoming Village Board meeting on February 6, 2023, at 7:30pm in the Village Hall Courtroom, there will be public hearings on two proposed laws that relate to Zoning Code.

“These changes have been proposed in connection with the Village’s review of the land use application process. The goal is to improve and simplify that process for residents, and this is the first step in making changes to accomplish that goal. The two proposals include removing the pre-submission conference requirement, increasing the threshold for site plan review so fewer applications will need to go before the Planning Board, and clarifying that repairs in kind do not need to be submitted to the Architectural Review Board for review.”

The text for the two laws can be found here:

Eliminating the Pre-Submission Conference and Amending the Threshold for Site Plan Review

Removing the Review Requirement for In-Kind Repairs for the Architectural Review Board

The Board would also like to receive feedback from anyone who has participated in the Village’s land use process and their suggestions for improvement. Please send your feedback to newsletter@villageoflarchmont.org with the subject “Land Use Feedback.” Please include as much detail as possible, as well as the address of the property that was the subject of the land use application.

The Board is committed to improving the land use review experience for all residents and property owners, and welcomes feedback to ensure we consider all concerns and suggestions.