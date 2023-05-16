Coming Up: Larchmont Sprint to Flint

From the Larchmont Village Recreation Committee –
The Larchmont Sprint to Flint 5 km and 1 Mile Run & Walk – a late Spring tradition – takes place Friday, June 9, 2023
1 Mile at 6.30pm
5km at 7.15pm
5K Run/Walk $31.00
18 & Under $20
Post event pizza + music + summer party and awards and prizes.
Price Increases after 5/24: $36 Adults & $25 18 & Under
Price Increases 6/8: $41 Adults & $26 18 & Under
1M Run/Walk ($20.00)
All Ages Welcome to Run
Awards to Kids 12 & Under ONLY
(Price Increases 5/24: $25 / Price Increases 6/8: $26)