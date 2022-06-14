Coming Up: Larchmont Sprint to Flint – June 17

The Village of Larchmont’s annual Sprint To Flint 5km and 1 Mile Run/Walk will return for the first time in two years on Friday June 17th. There is a 1 Mile Run/Walk at 6.30pm, followed by the full 5K at 7.15pm.

The start and finish of the run is in Flint Park, Larchmont.

Along the route that weaves its way around Larchmont Manor, event goers will be entertained by the Larchmont Music Academy and School of Rock Mamaroneck. At the finish, runners will be offered pizza from local Villa Maria pizza as well as finish-party food from Stop & Shop in the American Legion. Chloe’s Ice Pops will also be offered to all kids taking part in the 1 Mile Run.

1 Mile Run boys and girls 12 and under first place finishers will receive a Nautilus Diner Gift Certificate. 5K Men and Women’s winners will receive a $150 gift voucher from Trattoria Vivolo restaurant in Harrison, and one month’s free membership at Equinox at Mamaroneck.

Larchmont’s Billy & Pete’s Burger Bar are offering a free beer or soda to the first 50 people who bring in their race bib on Friday, June 17 or Saturday, June 18.

Adult entry in the race is $36. Sign up at Elite Feats 2022